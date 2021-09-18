CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson police confirmed that shots were fired along College Ave. early Saturday morning.
According to officers, the shots damaged a care and a store front, but no one was injured during the incidents.
CPD says it is still trying to identify the suspects.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Recovery efforts continue one month after deadly Haywood Co. flooding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.