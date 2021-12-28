GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Did you know that standard homeowners insurance will not cover the cost of damage done by an earthquake?
According to SCDNR, there have been 10 reported earthquakes across the state since Nov. 24.
"It's a weird feeling," recalled Barbara Tremblay.
Tremblay knows earthquakes firsthand after recently living in California.
Now in Greenville, she says earthquake insurance isn't on her radar.
"I never considered earthquake insurance, I never once felt the ground move here. I guess that's a good reason in my mind," she explained.
Chris Arthurs of Arthurs Insurance only has a few clients covered with it.
"You can add it to your existing policy or you can purchase a separate policy," he said.
People in the Upstate are not immune to the effects of earthquakes around the region.
If there's damage, a couple hundred dollars a year on average can buy you earthquake insurance in South Carolina.
"Even though it may be minimal as far as the risk goes, the cost is minimal. However, in the event of an earthquake if you were to turn around and your house was to collapse as a result of an earthquake you stand to lose your entire home," said Arthurs.
While the policy cost is low, the deductibles are high.
Ranging from five to 25 percent on the home's total value depending on how it's made.
"The deductibles are a deterrent sometimes," said Arthurs.
He says when deciding whether or not to get earthquake insurance, you should think about how much risk you're willing to take.
Earthquake insurance can be added to most policies, including renter's insurance and insurance on condos.
