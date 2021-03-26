GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Since office supply retailers like Staples and Office Depot are offering to laminate people's COVID-19 vaccination record cards for free, we went to DHEC to ask if this is something people should consider.
This was DHEC's response:
"That would be up the individual -- a person's vaccine history is included in their medical record, so health care professionals will always have access to an individual's electronic record of their vaccine history."
We also asked DHEC if the vaccination cards people received now would also be used if for future booster shots, if they become necessary. This was the answer:
It's now known yet at this time whether the COVID-19 vaccines will require annual shots.
Staples' offer to laminate cards for free is good until April 3.
