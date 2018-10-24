ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A classic red-and-white tent, acrobats, daredevilry, and music are all part of the Venardos Circus, and the big show is going on now at the Asheville Outlets.
Running from October 24 through November 11, the circus brings 23 performances featuring musical productions, comedy, acrobatics, and more, all part of an animal-free circus.
The circus, started by former Ringling Bros. ringmaster Kevin Venardos, combines the acts under the big tent with a Broadway musical-style format dubbed "the American Circus with the heart of a Broadway Show".
The 90-minute performances all take place under the tent in the parking lot of the Asheville Outlets. A brief intermission is observed with each performance.
General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Toddlers 18 months and younger are free with a paying adult, with a limit of one child per paying adult. Premium reserved seating is priced from $35 up to $45.
Tickets are available for the performances at this link. For more about the circus, you can visit the Venardos Circus website here.
