GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Shrine Bowl Board of Governors elected to suspend the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas for 2021 due to Covid-19.
The Board of Governors held a meeting today to provide an up to date report regarding the game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 18, 2021.
Game Chairman Ronnie Blount provided this statement in a press release regarding the conditions leading up to this years game:
"Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, the Shrine Bowl Athletic Department and Medical Staff have continued their due diligence in trying to prepare for the Upcoming Annual Shrine Bowl Game. The staff has been trying to glean every piece of information from the North and South Carolina governing bodies possible. Everything from player selection, housing, transportation and food services for our players, coaches, athletic staff and medical personnel."
"With the Pandemic continuing to evolve, the current circumstances, and the monumental efforts required in safely preparing for Shrine Bowl Week in Spartanburg, and playing the game, are those that the Board feels we cannot achieve in the best interest of everyone at this time. In short, if we are not able to produce a great quality game as we have done for 83 years and provide the best game environment possible for our sponsors, players, coaches, staff, medical personnel and patrons, then we should not play the game this year.”
“ Even if we do not play this years game, our Shrine Bowl Coaches will select a team of 44 players from each state in October. This will give our graduating seniors and opportunity to have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl, and, as a Shrine Bowl Selectee, add this honor to their list of achievements for their high school career.”
As a result, the Board of Governors unanimously elected to suspend the game this year. They will reschedule the game for Dec. 17, 2022.
