GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Shriner's Hospitals for Children Greenville branch is holding a triathlon for children with developmental disabilities, according to a release.
Shriner's says that the swim, bike and run event will be held on August 14 for children with disabilities like autism, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and global delays.
According to the release, all abilities are welcome, including those that require things like flotation devices, adapted bikes, walkers, power wheelchairs and other assistive devices.
All athletes in the even will be paired with volunteers to assist and ensure safety as well, Shriner's Hospital says.
According to Shriner's, the even will be held on Saturday August 14.
