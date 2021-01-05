GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sidewall Pizza Company announced on their website that all locations were switching to takeout-only service starting on January 4 until further notice..
The restaurant owners said the temporary change will help them "properly staff each restaurant in the midst of unprecedented staff shortages."
"Because of the impact of the pandemic, and in order to continue to focus on our goals of being awesome for you, our team, and our community, we need to change to take out only service at all of our restaurants," the restaurant owners further explained.
Each location will have a designated waiting area for people who are waiting to pick up orders.
Below are the current hours for each location:
- Cleveland Street, Pelham Road, and TR: 11am to 9pm Mondays through Saturdays
- Five Forks and Spartanburg: Tuesdays through Sundays 4pm - 9pm
- Simpsonville: 11am to 9pm Tuesdays through Sundays.
- Monkey Wrench Smokehouse: 4pm to 9pm Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11am to 9pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 11am to 7pm on Sundays.
- Sidewall Pastry Kitchen: 8am to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
Click here to read more about Sidewall's decision.
