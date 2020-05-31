GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A second round of rallies are scheduled Sunday to honor the life of George Floyd, a man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Upstate Black Lives Matter Greenville, along with other organizers in surrounding areas, will host two events in downtown Greenville.
According to the event description, an interactive demonstration will be conducted to "shed light on the victims of police brutality."
The 'Silent Sunday' rallies will begin at Falls Park at 4 p.m. Organizers say they'll move to One City Plaza off North Main Street by 6 p.m.
Social distancing protocols will be followed.
MORE NEWS:
Crowds clearing after march, rallies to honor George Floyd in downtown Greenville Saturday
Columbia under curfew after protesters swarm police car, break windows
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.