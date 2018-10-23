Greenville, S.C (Fox Carolina) -
City of Greenville officials are asking residents for their ideas of how to handle their pigeon problem.
Greenlink needs the public's help to get the birds to move out of the main city bus terminal.
Officials have tried inflatable owl eyes and angry pigeon music but both are ineffective, they say.
If you have any human pigeon removal ideas, please contact the City of Greenville either through Twitter or Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.