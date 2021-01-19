GSP%20Silver%20Airways%20Destinations.jpg

Source: GSP Airport

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville-Spartanburg Airport announced Tuesday that Silver Airways will begin offering nonstop flights from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to Orlando, FL (MCO), Tampa, FL (TPA) and Jacksonville, FL (JAX) beginning in March.

The flights to Orlando and Tampa will run twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays and flights to Jacksonville will run on Mondays and Fridays beginning March 18.

The flights will be on 46 and 70-seat ATR jets.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased at www.silverairways.com

