CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Catawba County deputies have activated a Silver Alert for an elderly man who was reported missing early Monday morning.
CCSO says 78-year-old Joseph O'Neal Crump was last seen along 30th Street NE in Hickory, and is believed to be living with a cognitive impairment. His direction of travel was unknown. He's a white man who stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, has short gray hair, and has blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue hat, a long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and orange and white New Balance shoes. A photo of him was not available as of writing.
O'Neal is also known to be driving a 2007 white Nissan Frontier. A license plate number was not available, but it is a North Carolina tag.
If you know where he is or have seen him, call 991 or CCSO at 828-464-3112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.