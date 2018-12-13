WEAVERVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Weaverville North Carolina say a Silver Alert for a man possibly suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment is now cancelled after finding him safe.
Police were searching for Ralph Douglas Husby, 77.
Husby is 5’1” tall, 165 pounds, has short gray hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue nylon jacket, blue plaid long-sleeved shirt, khakis, and brown suede shoes.
Husby may be traveling in a silver 2011 BMW 328I with NC license plate ERIK76.
Police thank the public for their assistance in locating Husby safe.
