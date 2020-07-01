Candler, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man in Buncombe County was canceled Wednesday after 77-year-old Jerry Lee Tingle was found.
Tingle had been last seen on Oak Hill Road in Candler, NC, wearing a baseball cap, black shirt and Dickies work pants at the time of is disappearance.
On Wednesday morning, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office gave this update:
"Mr. Tingle is safe and has been located.Thank you to all law enforcement and fire department partners that assisted with the search."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.