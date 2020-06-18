FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Just minutes after the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office announced that a Silver Alert had been issued for a 56-year-old man missing from Forest City, deputies said the alert had been canceled.
Deputies said Bernard Leroy Kauffmann was last seen Wednesday on Whitesides Road.
Just after 3 p.m. deputies said Kauffman had been located.
