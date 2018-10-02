Franklin, NC (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons said a Silver Alert issued for Virginia Caskey was canceled after the Franklin resident was found safe Tuesday mornin.
The public was asked to be on the lookout for Caskey who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Caskey is 91-years-old, 180 lbs, with white hair, and brown eyes.
Deputies said she had been last seen wearing blue pants, a white shirt and eyeglasses and may be driving a red, 2014 Nissan Versa Note.
Just before noon Tuesday, deputies announced that Caskey had been found.
MORE NEWS - Deputies locate missing 95-year-old man in Buncombe County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.