RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County said Tuesday morning a Silver Alert was canceled after a missing 82-year-old man was found safe
The Silver Alert was issued on October 3 for Gary Richard Mousseau.
Before the alert was issued, deputies said the missing man had been spotted Pilot gas station in Franklin, Kentucky and could be traveling to Warren, Michigan.
On Tuesday morning, Rutherford County deputies said Mousseau had been found safe but did not offer any other details.
