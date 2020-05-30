RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered man from Rutherford County.
Deputies there said G Voran Littlejohn, 62, was last seen on Coopers Gap Road on Tuesday.
Officials said Littlejohn is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Deputies confirmed Mr. Littlejohn was found Saturday morning.
MORE NEWS:
Pacolet man faces 12 charges after deputies say he admitted to searching for child porn
SCSBA reveals results from survey conducted on how to safely proceed with opening schools in the fall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.