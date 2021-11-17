ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - A silver alert for a missing endangered man in Asheville has been canceled, according to the N.C Center for Missing Persons.
Officials said 70-year-old Tony Gene Banks was last seen on Biltmore Avenue in Asheville Wednesday.
They mentioned that he could have been traveling to a hospital.
Banks is 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, with brown eyes, and short gray and black hair.
The silver alert was canceled at 9:40 a.m. Thursday.
MORE NEWS: Deputies search for missing endangered man in Greer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.