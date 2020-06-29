RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman who deputies say may have two dogs with her.

Evelyn Louise Wright, 68, was last seen on June 24.

Deputies say Wright has gray hair and green eyes. She is 4'11" tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Wright may have a tan Chihuahua and white and black Pit Bull with her. 

Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday the Silver Alert was canceled.

Deputies say Wright was found safe. 

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.