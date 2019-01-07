BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office cancelled the Silver Alert that was issued for Kaitlyn Michelle Jones. The sheriff's office confirmed to FOX Carolina she was found safe.
The sheriff's office announced Saturday morning they were looking for a missing, endangered woman last seen in Chandler, NC.
The Silver Alert for Kaitlyn Michele Jones, 21, was issued around 6:15 a.m. Jones is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Jones stands at 4'10'' and weighs approximately 195 pounds. She has long brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, teal t-shirt and dark sweatpants.
Deputies have reason to believe Jones may be heading to a residence on Whispering Oaks Drive in Chandler.
Anyone with information on Ms. Jones' whereabouts is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.