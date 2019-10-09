Brevard, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office confirmed just after 6 a.m. that a missing blind man had been found safe.
Early Wednesday morning, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a silver alert for the missing 48-year-old man.
According to deputies with the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, Dean Ray Clanton, disappeared from Bird Haven Lane in Brevard.
Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for Clanton because he could be suffering from some sort of cognitive impairment.
Clanton is described as being 5'8" tall, 185 pounds, short gray hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he was last seen wearing no shirt, gray shorts and no shoes.
Transylvania County dispatch tells us Clanton is also blind and could be carrying a cane.
No word on where Clanton was found.
