Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a woman who went missing in Henderson County but was later found.
78-year-old, Patricia Lusk Burgess, was last seen on Orrs Camp Road in Hendersonville.
Officials say Burgess stands approximately 5'3", weighing around 120 pounds, with short, white hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt with the Sloppy Joe logo on front and white or beige pants. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time.
Just before 8 a.m. the Henderson County Sheriff's Office contacted the Center for Missing Persons and cancelled the alert, saying Burgess had been located.
