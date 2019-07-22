Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Center for missing persons says a Silver Alert for a missing 91-year-old man has been cancelled.
According to the alert, Mr. Milton Christopoulos could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Officers with the Hendersonville Police Department say that he was last seen off Jaymar Park Drive in Hendersonville.
Christopoulos is described as standing 5'8" tall, weighing approximately 158 pounds and having white hair and blue eyes. Officers say while he is bald on top, he has a short ponytail.
Police believe he might have been wearing white shorts, a green short sleeved polo shirt, green shoes with green laces and an Asheville Jaguar dealership ballcap.
Police say he might have been driving a 2006, tan, Lincoln town car with Florida plates, ZC85J.
