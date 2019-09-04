Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - At noon on Wednesday, Asheville police and the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons cancelled the silver alerts for two missing adults.
Around 6:30 a.m. police were asking citizens to keep an eye out for Tonja Renee Tell, age unknown, and 34-year-old Karl Quade Anderson.
Both were last seen at 207 Victoria Road in Asheville, N.C.
Tell is said to be about 5'9" tall weighing around 300 pounds with short, brown hair and blue eyes. She was last see wearing a light blue shirt and capri pants.
Anderson is described as 6'3" tall weighing around 250 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes. According to police he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark gray shorts, and a green Mountain Dew baseball cap.
Police say they both are believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Police have not released details on their condition.
More news: Fort Jackson training to temporarily cease for expected weather from Hurricane Dorian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.