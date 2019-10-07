Caster, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County are asking for help finding a missing 82-year-old man who could be endangered.
According to deputies, a Silver Alert was issued for Gary Richard Mousseau.
Deputies say Mousseau could be suffering from some sort of cognitive impairment.
Mousseau is described as 5'7" tall, 150 pounds, with short, grey hair and hazel eyes.
The sheriff's office said he was last seen at a Pilot gas station in Franklin, Kentucky and could be traveling to Warren, Michigan.
He's believed to be traveling in a 2001, grey, Dodge Dakota with N.C. license plate CHS3415.
Anyone with information about Gary Richard Mousseau should call the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office at 828 286 2911.
More news: Asheville Gun & Knife Show cancelled due to Legionnaire's cases
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.