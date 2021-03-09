Flat Rock, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing, endangered man who was last seen on March 1.
The sheriff's office says, Kenneth Phelps, who could be suffering from a cognitive impairment or dementia, went missing in the area of Ebby Manor Lane in Flat Rock, NC. Deputies said Phelps has several medical conditions and is believed to be without his medication.
Deputies described Phelps as standing 5'10" tall, weighing around 220 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes. Phelps is 49 years old and has a birthmark on his knee and tattoos on both arms. He was was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, black & white shoes, and a camouflage ball cap.
The sheriff's office says Phelps could be traveling in a burgundy 2010 Honda Cross Tour, North Carolina license plate TER-9677.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aly with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4911.
