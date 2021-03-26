GASTONIA, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued as SILVER alert for a missing man that could be in danger.
DPS says that citizens should be on the lookout for 28-year-old Tyrese Clayton Craig who is believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment.
Clayton is described by DPS as about five feet, eight inches in height and weighing around 160 pounds. According to the SILVER alert, Clayton has short black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black pants and a black bookbag.
Anyone with information on Tyrese's whereabouts should contact the Gastonia Police Department.
