ARDEN, NC (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered teen in Buncombe County, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
Officials said 13-year-old Lilian Isabela Kirby, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen on on Sweeten Creek Road in Arden, NC. She is believed to be traveling on foot.
Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office described Kirby has five foot nine and 170 pounds with red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jean jacket with a hood, black jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a gray beanie and a black face mask.
Anyone with information about Lilian Isabela Kirby should call Deputy Taylor at the Buncombe County Sheriff's office at 828-250-6670.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.