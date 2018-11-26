RUTHERFORD CO., (FOX CAROLINA) A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl from Rutherford County.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office asked for assistance Monday afternoon in locating Aubrey Joelle Acree. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Acree is described as standing 5'3'' and weighting 130 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes.
Acree was last seen in Morresboro wearing a white jacket, leopard colored pants and Converse shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact (828) 286-2911.
MORE NEWS: Upstate woman hopes to find owner of cremation locket that mysteriously appeared in home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.