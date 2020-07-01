Candler, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man in Buncombe County.
Officials say 77-year-old Jerry Lee Tingle was last seen on Oak Hill Road in Candler, NC.
Authorities say he is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Tingle is described as 6' tall weighing around 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last reported wearing a baseball cap, black shirt and Dickies work pants at the time of is disappearance.
He could be driving a red 2000's model Chevrolet truck with North Carolina tags.
Anyone with information about Jerry Lee Tingle should call Matthew Hutchinson at the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.
