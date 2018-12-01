TRANSYLVANIA CO., N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Brevard Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 93-year-old man suffering from dementia.
Officers are asking for the public to be on the lookout for Thomas White McGohey. He has short gray hair and blue eyes.
McGohey stands at 5'11'' tall and weighs 180 pounds. Though it is unknown what he was last wearing, friends tell officers McGohey typically dresses in golf type attire.
The vehicle officers say he may be travelling in is described as a white 2007 Toyota Avalon with a North Carolina license plate number of WZJ1045. Officers say the vehicle is said to be damaged in several places.
Anyone with information on Mr. McGohey's whereabouts is asked to call (828) 883-2212 or 911 immediately.
