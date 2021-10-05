RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the NC Center for Missing Persons for a missing and an endangered 16-year-old in Rutherford County.
McKinzie Rose Caldwell was last seen at her home on Freewill Baptist Church Road in Bostic on Sept. 29, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
McKinzie is described as five foot three inches tall and roughly 105 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes. Officials were not able to provide her clothing description, however, they did say she had long neon green colored fingernails when she went missing.
Officials mentioned that McKinzie is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other kind of cognitive impairment.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of McKinzie, please call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.
MORE NEWS: Pickens County Council face upset residents after property tax increase
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.