ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman Asheville police said is missing and considered endangered.
Ethel Williams, 71, was last seen walking on Millbrook Road on Monday at 8 a.m.
Williams is approximately 160 pounds and five-feet-tall. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.
If anyone has any information, police asks them to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons said Williams
is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
