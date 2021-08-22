BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina Center For Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert out of Buncombe County for a missing 52-year-old man who is believed to be suffering from either dementia or another cognitive impairment.
The announcement says that Michael David Martin is described as measuring at around six feet, two inches in height and weighs around 225 pounds.
Martin has long black hair with brown eyes, according to the alert.
According to the Silver Alert, Mr. Martin went missing near Country Time Circle in Leicester and was seen wearing a black or blue shirt, blue jeans, red Nike shoes and a Dallas Cowboys hat.
The announcement says he was last seen in the area along Alexander Rd. heading toward Fletcher Martin Rd. getting into the bed of a gray truck.
The Silver Alert says that Martin could be trying to head towards Tennessee.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828)-250-6670.
MORE NEWS: Cherokee Co. coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting on Birnie St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.