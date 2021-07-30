MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man believed to be heading to Marion, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
Police said 62-year-old Chester Mack Willis was last seen at Spruce Pine Riverside Park in Spruce Pine, North Carolina. Willis is possibly to be driving to Marion in a 2014 Maroon Ford Escape with NC license plate: JDR-3257.
Willis is described as six foot tall and weighing 180 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue patriotic hat, a black tee shirt, blue jeans, and black Harley-Davidson boots.
Police mentioned that Willis may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information about Chester Mack Willis should call Officer Blevins at the Spruce Pine Police Department at 828-688-9110.
