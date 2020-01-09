Laurel Park, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Henderson County man.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, 88-year-old Allen Blankinship disappeared on January 8. Deputies say "Al" was last seen around 6 p.m. at the Carolina Reserve of Laurel Park on Pisgah Drive.
Deputies say he is 5'9" tall weighing around 191 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black knit hat, blue jeans and tan shoes.
The sheriff's office says Blankinship has been known to travel on foot from the facility to downtown Hendersonville and Laurel Park areas to visit shops and restaurants.
If you've seen him, deputies ask you to please call Henderson County 9-11 center at 828-697-4911 or to call 9-11 directly.
