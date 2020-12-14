HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man.
Officials said they are searching for Michael Aston Wessells, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, who was last seen on South Justice Street in Hendersonville.
Wessells, 68, was last seen wearing blue ball cap, red and black checkered jacket, yellow gloves, blue jeans and brown loafer shoes
Police said he is 6'2" tall and weighs 190 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hendersonville Police at 828-697-3025.
