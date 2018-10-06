CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina)- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man last seen in the Charlotte area.
Police said 64-year-old Jack Kinard became separated from his family while following them on I-277 in Charlotte Friday night.
Kinard was driving his daughter's 2016 blue Kia Rio with SC tag MRD-580.
Police said he is not familiar with the Charlotte area and does not have a phone with him.
Kinard is 5'10" and weighs 200 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and a black hat.
Officers said Kinard is believed to suffer from dementia.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-2373.
