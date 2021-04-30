RUTHERFURDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued as the Rutherfordton Police Department ask for the public's help in locating a missing mentally handicapped woman.
According to the police department, Stacey Ann Moore, 36, was last seen on April 29 at approximately 1 a.m. on Industrial Park Road.
Police say Moore left with her brother, Travis Lee Moore, in a gray Chevy Tahoe with a spare tire on top of the truck and an Oklahoma license plate.
Moore is described by police as five feet tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown eyes and brownish red hair.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Moore is asked to call Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-287-5062 or the Rutherford Co. Communication Center at 828-286-2911.
