Bryson City, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing person in Swain County.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says 33-year-old, Angelo Edward Taylor, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment was last seen in the Pigeon Creek Road area of Bryson City.
Taylor is described as 5'2" tall weighing approximately 200 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes and being of Indian descent.
Taylor was last seen near 26 Pigeon Creek Road wearing a dark brown hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective Carolyn Posey with the Swain County Sheriff's Office at 828-488-2196.
