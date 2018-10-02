Franklin, NC (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver alert for Virginia Caskey.
The public is asked to be on the lookout for Caskey who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Caskey is 91-years-old, 180 lbs, with white hair, and brown eyes.
Deputies say she was last seen wearing blue pants, a white shirt and eyeglasses.
She could possibly be driving a red, 2014 Nissan Versa Note. License plate VYS3557.
Caskey was last seen at 52 Stonebrook Drive in Franklin, NC.
Anyone with information about Caskey is asked to call the Macon County Sheriff's Office at 828-349-2061.
