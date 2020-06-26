Forest City, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered woman in Rutherford County.
Deputies say 60-year-old Reba Jean Robbins was last seen on W V Thompson Road in Rutherfordton, NC.
It's believed she may have been heading to a Walmart in Forest City. Officials say Robbins suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Robbins is 5'6" tall, weighing 115 pounds with medium length brown hair and blue eyes. Se was last seen wearing a light blue, short sleeve t-shirt with light colored shorts and black shoes.
Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office say she drives a 2001 Kia Sportage, silver in color with NC tags PER-3889.
Anyone who has seen Robbins is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 828-286-2911.
