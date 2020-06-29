RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman who deputies say may have two dogs with her.
Evelyn Louise Wright, 68, was last seen on June 24.
Deputies say Wright has gray hair and green eyes. She is 4'11" tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.
Wright may have a tan Chihuahua and white and black Pit Bull with her.
If you have information regarding Evelyn Wright, please call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 828-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477/TIPS.
