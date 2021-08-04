GASTONIA, NC (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered woman suffering from dementia, according to the Gastonia Police Department.
Police say 75-year-old Maria Rubi Torro was last seen along Hickory Hollow Road in Gastonia wearing a yellow dress and glasses.
Torro is described as 5'2" and 120 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information on Maria Torro's whereabouts is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.
