FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert was issued Friday evening after Forest City Police Department said they were attempting to locate Jonathan Stephen Hardin.
Hardin is 83, stands six-feet-tall, and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and white hat, tan jacket, and black pants. He also wears glasses.
Earlier Friday, police said Hardin left Hillcrest Drive in Forest City driving a maroon 2003 Buick LeSabre with NC tag EJN-6590.
Police warn Hardin does have dementia and other medical issues.
If you have any information, please contact MPO Aaron Boyd at Forest City Police Dept. at (828) 245-5555 or Central Communications at (828) 286-2911.
