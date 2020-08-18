ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert is over after Asheville police said a missing and considered endangered woman was found safe.
Ethel Williams, 71, had been last seen walking on Millbrook Road on Monday at 8 a.m.
On Tuesday afternoon, the The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert after police asked for help tracking Williams down.
At 7:30 p.m., police said Williams was safely located in Hendersonville.
MORE NEWS - Postal Service backs down on changes as at least 20 states sue over potential mail delays ahead of election
(1) comment
"She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes."
Sounds like she's gone to join Antifa.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.