(FOX Carolina) - Simon announced Tuesday that all of their malls, premium outlets, and mills in the US will close as a precaution to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Simon owns the Haywood Mall and the Gaffney Outlets.
The closure will go into effect Tuesday at 7 p.m. and end on March 29.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon, in a PRNewswire release.
Additionally, all bars and restaurants in South Carolina are limited to takeout orders and delivery only. The governor had also asked private employers to allow non-essential employees to work from home, if possible.
