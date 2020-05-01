Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning May 1, Simon, the parent company that owns Haywood Mall and Gaffney Outlet Marketplace, said it would be reopening its properties.
Simon says enhanced safety protocols have been communicated to all tenants who are expected to adhere to the same rigorous policies in the tenant spaces.
Property managers say they have designed a complete set of safety protocols encompassing the following areas:
- Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved products with an emphasis on high-traffic locations.
- Shopper safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices, as well as the encouragement of pre-visit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be deployed throughout the properties.
- Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene will be prominently displayed throughout the properties.
- Pre-emptive employee health screening to ensure that employees do not arrive at work within 72 hours of exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.
- Employee safety protections including implementing the CDC’s COVID-19 frequent hand-washing protocols, and offering personal protective equipment in addition to other CDC recommended practices.
- Promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, furniture and restroom spacing, closure of play areas and strollers, as well as coordinated traffic flow with traffic signage and distance markers.
Simon’s COVID-19 Exposure Control Policy can be viewed in its entirety by clicking here.
In addition to reopening, Simon has launched a national initiative to host food banks, clothing donations, COVID-19 mobile testing and blood drives as part of an outreach to 1,300 health providers, government agencies and non-profits.
