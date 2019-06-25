SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday evening, the Simpsonville City Council heard a proposal from a Greenville firm for a complete re-brand of the city.
According to a press release, Tripp Muldrow of Arnett Muldrow & Associates, Ltd, of Greenville presented a new logo, seal, the tagline "Simply Home," and a brand statement for the council to consider.
The firm's product came as a result of various discussions with stakeholders, a public input meeting, and deliberation from a committee of council members, city staff, business owners and Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Overwhelmingly, the feedback was that Simpsonville’s identity needed to be fresh, forward thinking, and family oriented,” the firm said in a statement. “It should honor the history of the community without being bound solely to history.”
The changes include a new tagline:
We are Simpsonville, South Carolina
Simply Historic, Simply Connected, Simply Home
A new monogram will feature a "S," derived from the word "Simpsonville." The City's press release said the letter reflects the history, progress and connectivity of the community. The "S" is in a diamond - which is found in the downtown clock tower.
The proposed logo and tagline are designed to "truly set Simpsonville apart in the branding of peer communities in the Upstate."
Simpsonville Mayor Janice Curtis says the re-branding couldn't come at a better time.
“With the recent growth Simpsonville has had, now is the time to promote the City with a fresh bold look,” Mayor Curtis said.
The City Council is set to vote on the proposal July 9 at its scheduled meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.