Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the City of Simpsonville announced its plan to cancel this years annual July 4th celebration.
The city said the decision was made in the interest of public health and due to social distancing requirements and restrictions on large gatherings.
City officials say Sister Hazel, who was scheduled to play the 2020 celebration, will instead perform at the Celebrate Simpsonville event in 2021 on July 2.
